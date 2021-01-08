Brand new to the mining game - looking to setup a few mining rigs and mine one type of currency - possibly Ethereum? Help would be appreciated

CleanSlate
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2003
- Messages
- 5,217
I've never even setup a wallet or attempted to own any BC or anything either which makes this way worse.
What's the ROI expected out of a few rigs monthly or yearly? How many rigs should I setup to bring in 5k a month after expenses?
This is more of a feeler than anything, thanks!
What's the ROI expected out of a few rigs monthly or yearly? How many rigs should I setup to bring in 5k a month after expenses?
This is more of a feeler than anything, thanks!