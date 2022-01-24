Brand new to crypto just looking for advise

Good evening everyone,

I am brand new to the world of crypto (yes I'm late)

I am looking to understand what kind of mining I should start doing.

I am debating between GPU and CPU mining. I have many PCs that I can use to CPU mine and a few GPUs that I can use.

How would I go about starting this up, I've seen many threads and Youtube videos on how to build a rig but I am curious to know if there is one program that is better than others if I want to mine with CPU or GPU and how complicated it is to set up.

I won't be opposed to replying to IMs also.

Thanks very much in advance everyone.

PS I saw a post recently on Youtube of a Canadian guy who compared GPU to CPU and CPU was winning but it's not clear what program he is using, or if his PCs are linked together or if they are independant.

Thanks!