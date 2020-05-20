Brain structure that controls our behavior discovered

erek
Opinion?
"Executive functions describe a wide variety of higher order cognitive processes allowing the modification of thought and behavior in response to changing contexts. Recent comprehensive quantitative and systematic meta-analyses on functional imaging studies in healthy subjects identified the inferior frontal junction (IFJ), located at the junction of the inferior frontal sulcus and the inferior precentral sulcus, as essential for executive functions. Lesion studies in patients are necessary for confirmation of this finding."
https://neurosciencenews.com/behavior-brain-structure-16422/
