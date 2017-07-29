Bought SSD from Newegg, but they shipped it in a bubble envelope, I'm pissed off.

This is the item I bought, if you look at the images the SSD it self is only packed in a factory plastic packaging.I was sure they were going to put it in a box. It only took two days to get to my house. The package was pretty dusty and dirty. No rips or tears by the way. How do I know their wasn't a box on top of it or someone stepped on it or threw it around.On the Mushkin website it says "shock-resistant 1500G of tolerance". But what does that mean while in package in transport, while it's in the PC and on/working ?I've not unpacked or install yet it's crossed my mind to return it and buy it from Amazon they usually ship everything to me in a box. The reason I got from Newegg because it was a bit cheaper.Am I totally blowing this out of portion you think ? I mean if the item was packed in it's own factory box I would not worry, but it wasn't. Would it bother you if you got a SSD and it wasn't in a box ?