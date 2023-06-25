Bought open box 7900xtx- missing accessories, need help

As people saw in that other thread I just picked up an open box Red Devil 7900xtx. Just the bare card- can someone link on Amazon to exactly what ARGB cable I need to sync up with my mobo? I have no idea.
Also, I have a really long HDMI run and this card only has one HDMI out. What kind of DisplayPort to HDMI adapter do I need so it works properly with a TV so I get 4k 120Hz/VRR?
Also, I have a really long HDMI run and this card only has one HDMI out. What kind of DisplayPort to HDMI adapter do I need so it works properly with a TV so I get 4k 120Hz/VRR?