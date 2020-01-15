Bought a cheap TV for 4K HDR console gaming

Discussion in 'Console Gaming & Acc.' started by djoye, Jan 15, 2020 at 8:02 AM.

  1. Jan 15, 2020 at 8:02 AM #1
    djoye

    djoye 2[H]4U

    My last TV was a higher-end 52" Sharp Aquos from 2008 (1080p). I was planning to wait and buy a larger TV with HDMI 2.1 when that becomes more common, but I'm sitting on a stack of PS4 games that support HDR and didn't wanna wait to play them. I decided that a cheap modern TV couldn't be any worse than something over a decade old, so I bought a $298 58" Hisense Roku 4K TV from Walmart.

    I've had the TV over a month and it hasn't died yet, so it has that going for it. The picture is also better than the old Sharp and now I have HDR. I was playing Death Stranding, which looks improved with HDR, but I went back to Horizon Zero Dawn and finished up the Frozen Wilds DLC. I'm very impressed with how HZD looks, I assume the HDR really makes it pop because I don't remember it looking nearly as vibrant on the old TV.

    The Hisense has a fairly basic set of display settings. I disabled any dynamic features (not HDR, but auto brightness/contrast) and enable game mode, which I assume kills any post-processing so that the image is clean and response times are better. I don't notice any ghosting on the screen when there's motion (response time appears much better than old TV), the brightness is fairly consistent across the screen (still some barely noticeable inconsistency areas, but much better than old TV), and the image appears much cleaner than the old TV. I've also connected a Wii U and Steam Link and the lower-resolution stuff seems to scale reasonably well, so I'm quite happy with the TV as far as gaming goes.

    I didn't really shop for this TV or compare to other TVs, I just went for big, cheap, and HDR. I'll still buy an HDMI 2.1 TV later, but this should hold me over for a while, at least until games start using newer display features.
     
  2. Jan 15, 2020 at 8:37 AM #2
    T4rd

    T4rd [H]ard as it Gets

    Did you toggle HDR on/off on it to compare the images? Because I had a cheaper Samsung 4K TV from a couple years ago and like pretty much any TV in the <$500 range, it only has one backlight on it and therefore the HDR on it can make some scenes look worse than it otherwise would with it off because it has to get as bright as the brightest part of the scene, therefore making the contrast go to shit in the darker areas of the scene. If I didn't compare the scenes on some of my PS4 games as well (TLOU and Horizon were the games I used to compare), it doesn't look bad on its own and the extra brightness was nice initially, but my TV had much better contrast overall with HDR off, which I thought looked more appropriate and better overall than keeping HDR enabled. So maybe try the game out after toggling it a few times to see if you noticed the same thing.

    I have a LG B9 OLED now that I got on a BF deal, which one of the key reasons I got it was for HDMI 2.1 myself, as well as the VRR (G-Sync/Freesync) support that comes with it that I'm hoping next gen consoles will support.
     
  3. Jan 15, 2020 at 9:03 AM #3
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Looks like the 58" Roku model was retired, so I can't find its specs. The 55" states "HDR Compatible," which means it accepts the metadata but does full screen dimming. Full screen dimming is exactly as you say and it actually ruins the overall picture quality, so you might be better off without HDR on this TV.

    If you're looking for a cheap TV capable of HDR then you should seriously look at the TCL 6-series. TCL sources their panels from Samsung and the 6-series has a 100-zone FALD for around $500 in 55".
     
