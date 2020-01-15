Bought a cheap TV for 4K HDR console gaming

Did you toggle HDR on/off on it to compare the images? Because I had a cheaper Samsung 4K TV from a couple years ago and like pretty much any TV in the <$500 range, it only has one backlight on it and therefore the HDR on it can make some scenes look worse than it otherwise would with it off because it has to get as bright as the brightest part of the scene, therefore making the contrast go to shit in the darker areas of the scene. If I didn't compare the scenes on some of my PS4 games as well (TLOU and Horizon were the games I used to compare), it doesn't look bad on its own and the extra brightness was nice initially, but my TV had much better contrast overall with HDR off, which I thought looked more appropriate and better overall than keeping HDR enabled. So maybe try the game out after toggling it a few times to see if you noticed the same thing.



I have a LG B9 OLED now that I got on a BF deal, which one of the key reasons I got it was for HDMI 2.1 myself, as well as the VRR (G-Sync/Freesync) support that comes with it that I'm hoping next gen consoles will support.

