Bought a cheap TV for 4K HDR console gaming

My last TV was a higher-end 52" Sharp Aquos from 2008 (1080p). I was planning to wait and buy a larger TV with HDMI 2.1 when that becomes more common, but I'm sitting on a stack of PS4 games that support HDR and didn't wanna wait to play them. I decided that a cheap modern TV couldn't be any worse than something over a decade old, so I bought a $298 58" Hisense Roku 4K TV from Walmart. I've had the TV over a month and it hasn't died yet, so it has that going for it. The picture is also better than the old Sharp and now I have HDR. I was playing Death Stranding, which looks improved with HDR, but I went back to Horizon Zero Dawn and finished up the Frozen Wilds DLC. I'm very impressed with how HZD looks, I assume the HDR really makes it pop because I don't remember it looking nearly as vibrant on the old TV. The Hisense has a fairly basic set of display settings. I disabled any dynamic features (not HDR, but auto brightness/contrast) and enable game mode, which I assume kills any post-processing so that the image is clean and response times are better. I don't notice any ghosting on the screen when there's motion (response time appears much better than old TV), the brightness is fairly consistent across the screen (still some barely noticeable inconsistency areas, but much better than old TV), and the image appears much cleaner than the old TV. I've also connected a Wii U and Steam Link and the lower-resolution stuff seems to scale reasonably well, so I'm quite happy with the TV as far as gaming goes. I didn't really shop for this TV or compare to other TVs, I just went for big, cheap, and HDR. I'll still buy an HDMI 2.1 TV later, but this should hold me over for a while, at least until games start using newer display features.