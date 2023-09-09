Bought 65" Sony X95K. Should have gotten 65" LG C3?

Bought a 65" X95K today. Will be delivered on Tuesday. However, I am having second thoughts that I maybe should have gotten an 65" C3 instead which was the same price. I saw both TVs but not side-by-side. The C3, didn't seem very bright in the store while the X95K definitely had more "pop." My main concern is that we watch the same news channels everyday for pretty extended periods of time. Burn-in was a worry for me. But reading around it seems this worry is not much of a real concern these days with the new models? Is this true?



What do you guys say? Did I make the right choice or should I have gone for the 65" C3?