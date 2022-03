Bootlooping after replacing stock Intel CPU cooler

On first boot, PC starts bootlooping without getting to Windows login screen (or even showing the wallpaper) before it starts the next bootloop. I visually confirmed both CPU and case fan are running.

I powered down, and unplugged all DP cables except one. Power on and bootlooping commences.

after a few loops, Windows recovery launched and I was able to load in Safe Mode. Tried restarting and it went back to bootlooping.

Dell Support Assist auto launched during one of these loops and performed system scan and no issues reported: "Hardware scan complete with no issues"

still bootlooping

when Windows recovery auto launched, I selected Startup Repair option, and it's been fine since. Plugged all my monitors back in and seems to be fine.

Dell XPS 8930- Intel Core i7-8700 @ 3.20GHz- 32GB RAM- NVME SSD- 2 Nvidia Quadro cardsThe stock cooler runs so loud that it's not practical to use under significant load. So I replaced it with the Arctic Freezer 11 LP Intel Low Profile Cooler . Cleaned off the CPU with a little isopropyl alcohol, blew it off with a dryer (on no-heat setting), installed cooler which ships with MX-4 thermal paste.CPU runs cooler (and quieter) with the new heatsink + fan assembly, so it's not an overheat situation. Any ideas on what happened that fit with the fact pattern described?I have a backup image of the OS. Should I restore the backup, or just be happy as long as the PC behaves?