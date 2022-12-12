booting issue

gigabyte z590 ud ac
32GB Corsair
6500XT video
Evga 750GQ PSU
External drive case has its own power and they are sata
It will boot Ubuntu with or without the other drives installed
the ssd with Mint will only boot with all other drives removed
will try and explain this best as possible...
Drive 1 (win11) SSD installed via SATA
Drive 2 (Win 10) SSD installed via SATA
Drive 3 (backup drive) installed via SATA
I can boot and run Linux Ubuntu on my external case with all the other drives installed
I have another external drive with Mint and in the same external case computer will not even reach boot screen
Unhook all the other drives installed inside computer then Mint will boot
32GB Corsair
6500XT video
Evga 750GQ PSU
External drive case has its own power and they are sata
It will boot Ubuntu with or without the other drives installed
the ssd with Mint will only boot with all other drives removed
will try and explain this best as possible...
Drive 1 (win11) SSD installed via SATA
Drive 2 (Win 10) SSD installed via SATA
Drive 3 (backup drive) installed via SATA
I can boot and run Linux Ubuntu on my external case with all the other drives installed
I have another external drive with Mint and in the same external case computer will not even reach boot screen
Unhook all the other drives installed inside computer then Mint will boot