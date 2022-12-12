booting issue

gigabyte z590 ud ac

32GB Corsair

6500XT video

Evga 750GQ PSU

External drive case has its own power and they are sata

It will boot Ubuntu with or without the other drives installed

the ssd with Mint will only boot with all other drives removed



will try and explain this best as possible...

Drive 1 (win11) SSD installed via SATA

Drive 2 (Win 10) SSD installed via SATA

Drive 3 (backup drive) installed via SATA



I can boot and run Linux Ubuntu on my external case with all the other drives installed

I have another external drive with Mint and in the same external case computer will not even reach boot screen

Unhook all the other drives installed inside computer then Mint will boot