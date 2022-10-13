Bootable burn in tester?

Anybody have recomendations for a CD image to boot to test a machine? I've got a managed server that's rebooting itself, and trying to figure out why, because the cut rate host doesn't want to swap the hardware.



Memtest86 doesn't show any memory issues; no IPMI logs from the incidents, restart_cause doesn't change. It's rebooted when FreeBSD is running, when FreeBSD is at the disk encryption prompt in early boot before the kernel loads, it even rebooted while running memtest86 once. Nothing usable on the serial console, IPMI KVM just goes blank and then shows the supermicro logo, etc.



Running dual Xeon L5640, so it's super old, but still, it should work fine. Had a fair number of restarts at the end of July, but I suspected things, and did work on getting kernel core dumps to happen, etc, it ran fine through august and september, but rebooted once last week and then tons of times in the last 24 hours.