Boot drive upgrade/migration weirdness. Advice requested.

So I just replaced/migraded one boot drive with a new one. The original boot drive (drive #1) was a Samsung 250 GB. I replaced it with a 500 GB WD Black NVMe (drive #2). My intent was for #2 to become my new BD while #1 would become a new gaming SSD.



I used AOMEI Partition Magic to clone #1 to #2. Everything worked fine. I entered BIOS and instructed the PC to boot from drive #2. The PC boots just fine with #2 as the BD. Here is where the weirdness starts ... I try to reformat #1 to use it as a gaming SSD and I get an error stating that "This drive is in use. Another program or process is using this drive. Do you want to format it anyway?"



It looks like at least one process is using the files on #1 vice #2 as I had intended. Can anyone advise how to fix this and how to better clone/replace BDs in the future? Thank you ...