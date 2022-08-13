Boost wireless - extender vs antenna

My router, placed on the ground floor of the house, is a Netgear XR1000. The exterior brick wall is about 20 feet away. On the other side of the wall is an enclosed porch where signal is weakened and cuts out.



What's the better way to strengthen signal - run Cat 6 and connect an extender (I have a Netgear EX7000) or use an antenna extension cable and put 1 of the 4 router antenna in the porch area?