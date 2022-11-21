Boomer iWatch Question

Ive searched this and read about but the setup confuses me so I was looking for some clarity. My young daughters have Gizmo watches through Verizon, they are handy, I primarily have them for txt and GPS. They are needing an upgrade though. At age 10, im not ready for a phone for them but was considering a Apple watch with a mobile plan.

Is it possible to use an Apple watch with no phone beyond setup? If anyone has operated in this way, interested in your thoughts. Thank you - a middle aged android & windows user :/