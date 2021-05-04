Bookshelf speaker upgrade question

Good Morning,

My current audio set up for my computer is a pair of M-Audio AV42s and a Polk PSW10 subwoofer off of an audio splitter out of the computer, for about the last decade+. This set up works OK though long in the tooth, except that I have to manually switch off the sub if I put headphones in through the speakers audio jack due to the audio splitter. I was thinking I would like to upgrade my audio set up. My first stop was to try to take the lazy person's way out and just buy an all in one Logitech G560. This arrived yesterday and sounded frankly horrible. Regardless of setting or method of connection it sounded very tinny, no depth of sound, with almost no bass. On top of that one of the satellites was defective. So that one went back to the store same day.



Now I am reconsidering my approach. Since the sub is still fine, maybe just replace the AV42s? If so, I am eyeballing the AudioEngine A2+. At the price point of under $300 is there anything folks would recommend instead of these in the 2.0 reasonably compact bookshelf realm, with a line out for a sub so I can get rid of the splitter out of the computer?



Thanks for your time!