Bone-simple, reliable (e.g. two-disk RAID-1?) direct-attached (e.g. USB) portable drive?

Use case are my parents, both near their 80s. My dad somehow has downloaded a fraction of the internet (god knows what) to what at this point are a dozen random portable hard drives (ranging from ~250GB to 1TB) of stuff (I think mostly 1950s films from their homeland) that they plug into an old smart TV and watch. These drives are old, often failing. My dad wants something more reliable and redundant, with ~ 4-8TB usable capacity, and were I still living anywhere near them, I'd entertain and support a NAS of some kind but that is absolutely a no-go here--my dad does not want anything to do with a setup that involves anything more than plugging a USB cable into his laptop.



SO... I'm wondering, is there something that behaves as direct-attached storage that I could internally configure as RAID-1, and fails gracefully e.g. if the mirror breaks, the drive is still accessible w/little more than maybe a warning light on the front? I can't seem to find any storage from the usual suspects (WD, Seagate...) with internal redundancy that still presents itself as a USB drive externally. They're all NAS.



If not then I'll probably purchase two drives for him and walk him through some simple Windows SW e.g. BeyondCompare (?) to keep them in sync with each other. Open to ideas I might not have thought of...