Bolting two 2U cases together

As the title suggests, I want to bolt two of these together, such that it essentially becomes a 4U case. Before I get into what I have in mind, I'd like to explain why I want to do this, in the hope that someone comes up with a better solution that I haven't considered.

The case is designed to take passively cooled CPUs, which is made possible by 3 very noisy case fans.

I already tried active 2U coolers, which may not be louder, but aren't quiet either, make an annoying higher pitched noise, and run at 100% all the time.

I looked into low-profile coolers for HTPC cases, and while some will fit, there isn't going to be much clearance to help with circulation. I'd need that circulation, because even with a 120 mm fan, they are designed for < 100W CPUs while mine are 135W, there are two of them, and they are currently at full load quite often.

I wasn't happy with the "de facto standard" solution to this common problem, which is basically to get slower case fans, or slow them down with a controller. As stated, the server spends a good amount of time at 100% cpu, so that isn't an option.

By contrast, I picked up a spare case for around the cost of two fans, and I have on-hand 4u coolers which are quiet. There's also the added benefit of getting 8 more hotswap bays and 2 more PSUs, the latter I need for spares. Still, I wouldn't mind using the case for its own motherboard instead, so if anyone can come up with a better idea, I'm open to it.

So that brings me to the mod. This isn't my area of expertise. For context, I can use a drill and solder a bit, but I wouldn't describe myself as good with my hands. I was basically going to get square pieces of sheet metal, and either bolt the cases together, or possibly tap out holes to screw the cases together.

I have some concern with the latter approach, because with 16 large spinners in it, FrankeCase would weigh well over 100 lbs. While I take the drives out to move it as is, you never know what boeheadedness a 3rd party is capable of, and I wouldn't want it to come apart in someone's arms.

Potentially, I could attach them top-to-top, so that I wouldn't have to completely destroy on of the cases.

Alternatively, I can take a hole saw to the bottom of one of the cases. I figure I'd need three holes at minimum. Two large ones for the heatsinks, and one small one for power and SAS. Given this approach, I might also make a 4th hole for a case to exhaust heat from the bottom "chamber", since I'd replace the high speed hot swap case fans with the regular kind.

Finally, I ordered some 1/32" U-channel, in case I go with the second approach, and would mount that in the holes I drilled out, after filing them down.

That's it. Any help is much appreciated, especially any pointers.
 
Do you have a rack? That would make moving the thing around easier, especially if it's a mobile rack with rails.

Have you considered mounting them together with one upside down? Then you wouldn't have to drill any holes in the bottom, and you'd have 4u of space (except where the power supply is, and above the cpu) for a heatsink.
 
Just putting out the obvious question; why not get a 4U case rather than doing something crazy?

That said, I like the idea of putting them top to top, assuming rackmounts work upside down. If the sas/power cables are long enough, you could make it reasonable to pull out one and unhook the cables. Rails would help.
 
