BOINC Combined Badges Thread

RFGuy_KCCO
There are sites that provide combined badges for use in forum signatures, etc. I thought it would be cool to start a thread where everyone could post their combined badges, since I couldn't find a similar thread here.
Here are a couple of sites that I know of that do this:
Free-DC
http://stats.free-dc.org/
Signature for BOINC Users
http://signature.statseb.fr/
If you know of any other sites that do this, let me know and I will update this post.
Here are my current badges, as displayed by each of these sites:
Free-DC
Signature for BOINC Users
