BOINC Combined Badges Thread

R

RFGuy_KCCO

Sep 23, 2006
922
There are sites that provide combined badges for use in forum signatures, etc. I thought it would be cool to start a thread where everyone could post their combined badges, since I couldn't find a similar thread here.

Here are a couple of sites that I know of that do this:

Free-DC
http://stats.free-dc.org/

Signature for BOINC Users
http://signature.statseb.fr/

If you know of any other sites that do this, let me know and I will update this post.

Here are my current badges, as displayed by each of these sites:

Free-DC
Signature for BOINC Users
If you want WCG stats to show up in your badge, you have to contact bok and give him your account number and verification code which can be found in your WCG settings.
For those not understanding the MM in the Free-DC sig, it stands for mega milestones.
It's for the #categories you have one in.
#5 - Bronze
#10 - Silver
#15 - Gold
#20 - Emerald
#25 - Ruby
#30 - Sapphire

If you want one of them from WCG only that is designed by SNURK, go to this thread and post your account number. https://secure.worldcommunitygrid.org/forums/wcg/viewthread_thread,29840_offset,

HardOCPtest
Can we sticky this thread? I'm hoping that will help to get more posts from the team. I was hoping this thread could be a sort of badge repository for the team.

Does FAH have badges? If so, the FAH guys are also welcome to post in this thread. Don't let the "BOINC" in the title scare you off! :D
 
Well... we already have a badge/milestone thread for each of the badge projects except Radioactive (nobody on the team is contributing there yet). You can find these links on the All Inclusive DC List in the Guides section. And yes there is a test your badge thread for all projects as well.

The FAH milestone thread is here: http://hardforum.com/showthread.php?t=283873
The Official test your badge thread: http://hardforum.com/showthread.php?t=926458
 
Looks like Signature for BOINC Users dropped their beta badge display that rotated the meaning of each badge. The option to use that link no longer exists. The static badge display still works great, though.
 
I figured it would be nice to bump this thread in case any of our newer DC'ers wanted to add to it.
 
Nothing that glorious but here are the stats and badges as of today.

I figured it would be a good time to bump this thread. Here is my user of the day badge

For those that are curious how you get them, you have to create a profile at each project you want to get UOTD for.
 
Bump this 7-year old thread with my latest stats. Getting most of the currently active projects towards 10M target.

