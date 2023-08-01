Blurry Screen

ok so I got this TV
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/sony-65-class-x85k-4k-hdr-led-google-tv/6501510.p?skuId=6501510
With this cord
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07S1BNM7K/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Hooked up to my PC
Thermaltake P6 White//AMD RYZEN 7 7700X 8-Core 4.5 GHz (5.4 GHz)
MSI B650 Tomahawk AM5//Corsair H100i-PRO
EVGA RTX 3080(Hybrid)-12GB//1TB NVMe(X2)//1TB-SSD(X1)
G skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000-32GB//850W Watt EVGA PSU
Windows 10-(X64)//65"SONY-4KHDR-120Hertz-TV
And when I set herts from 60 to 120 font gets blurry why is that? Bios, Drivers and stuff like that all latest and set to default
nothing overclocked or anything
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/sony-65-class-x85k-4k-hdr-led-google-tv/6501510.p?skuId=6501510
With this cord
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07S1BNM7K/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Hooked up to my PC
Thermaltake P6 White//AMD RYZEN 7 7700X 8-Core 4.5 GHz (5.4 GHz)
MSI B650 Tomahawk AM5//Corsair H100i-PRO
EVGA RTX 3080(Hybrid)-12GB//1TB NVMe(X2)//1TB-SSD(X1)
G skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000-32GB//850W Watt EVGA PSU
Windows 10-(X64)//65"SONY-4KHDR-120Hertz-TV
And when I set herts from 60 to 120 font gets blurry why is that? Bios, Drivers and stuff like that all latest and set to default
nothing overclocked or anything