Bluetoothspeaker V2 - louder, bigger, better

Yesterday i got the speaker back of my friend. He installed the battery and made a soundcheck. He is impressed. Me too except the tweeter. The crossover has a problem. The factory provide a wrong crossover. The tweeter is too pithily. I have 2 options. Change the resistor, or adjust the dsp. Naja, of course I choose the way with the DSP. Hehe. I made some pix of the hardware and will show u what u have to do if u work with a DSP ( Digital Sound Processor)The next project in 2025 or 2026 will be a big partybox. Around 80x25x20cm with a 6inch Subwoofer and 2 passivradators and a 4inch fullrangespeaker from Tang Band. I still have a DSP and an AMP and 2 cows for the finish. The battery will have a capacity of twice of this battery in this project. The source of the battery will be my friend again. Its necessary coz a 6inch woofer and a 4inch fullrangespeaker being more hungry that his smaller brothers.Programming the DSP:BMS fort he battery:Amp:Link to the DSP:I used this tutorial to programming the DSP and it works fine. 15-20minutes and u will be done.