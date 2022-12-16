Trying to get a set of Bluetooth ear buds working and I'm running into some Linux stupidness.



First time I paired them they showed up in the Bluetooth applet as they should and paired as they should. But I could get no sound out of them and they did not show up as a device in output in the sound applet.



So I powered them off then on again and they did not show up in the bluetooth applet and they did not work.



However,



When I power them on and off Linux shows they connect and disconnect but still no sound and they still don't show up in the sound applet.



Any help appreciated.



BTW, they connect to my iPhone and work flawlessly.