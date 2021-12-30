Bluetooth headset keep cutting out....after reboot

I have a Bluetooth 5.0 headset connected to my laptop.

It was cutting out, and so I updated the drivers and did the recommendations I found.

The headset worked perfectly, and then I booted up the next morning and the headset starting cutting out again.

I found newer drivers for the wifi & BT and the headset worked perfectly again.

I shutdown the laptop, and in the morning the BT headset is cutting out again.



any ideas on why this keeps happening ?