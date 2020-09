Bluetooth earbuds with ATPX Low Latency

Separate earbuds

APTX Low Latency support

Microphone

Mono/stereo mode (use either earbud separately)

Fins so it stays in your ear

Noise cancelation

Water resistant

Looking for recommendations if anyone knows of something that has the following:Preferred support for:The APTX Low Latency support is the one that's proving very hard to find. I did find this one but they are joined earbuds, which I want to try and avoid.Help!