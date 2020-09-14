Bluetooth earbuds with ATPX Low Latency

Xrave

Xrave

Jun 29, 2004
7,110
Looking for recommendations if anyone knows of something that has the following:
  • Separate earbuds
  • APTX Low Latency support
  • Microphone

Preferred support for:
  • Mono/stereo mode (use either earbud separately)
  • Fins so it stays in your ear
  • Noise cancelation
  • Water resistant

The APTX Low Latency support is the one that's proving very hard to find. I did find this one but they are joined earbuds, which I want to try and avoid.

Help!
 
