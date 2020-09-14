Bluetooth earbuds with ATPX Low Latency

Xrave
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 29, 2004
- Messages
- 7,110
Looking for recommendations if anyone knows of something that has the following:
Preferred support for:
The APTX Low Latency support is the one that's proving very hard to find. I did find this one but they are joined earbuds, which I want to try and avoid.
Help!
- Separate earbuds
- APTX Low Latency support
- Microphone
- Mono/stereo mode (use either earbud separately)
- Fins so it stays in your ear
- Noise cancelation
- Water resistant
