Blu-Ray movie gives error

just got a Blu-ray brand new and tried to play it and got the following error using PowerDVD 16. All other Blu-rays older, same year or newer all play no problem. I ran Cyberlink's Advisor program and it says all is well with my hardware. Anything you know I can check? Only setting I have in question is in BIOS: BIOS Mode which is set to CSM by defaut instead of UEFI. THanks for any help.Vizio E55-E1 TVLG Blu-Ray Drive model UH12NS40ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti Advanced GPUWindows 10 Home