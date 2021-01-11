Blu-Ray movie gives error

HAL_404

HAL_404

Gawd
just got a Blu-ray brand new and tried to play it and got the following error using PowerDVD 16. All other Blu-rays older, same year or newer all play no problem. I ran Cyberlink's Advisor program and it says all is well with my hardware. Anything you know I can check? Only setting I have in question is in BIOS: BIOS Mode which is set to CSM by defaut instead of UEFI. THanks for any help.

Vizio E55-E1 TV
LG Blu-Ray Drive model UH12NS40
ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti Advanced GPU
Windows 10 Home

Image1.jpg
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
make sure your powerdvd is up to date and that your gpu drivers are up to date and whql'd.
 
