Bloom (Blood + Doom Crossover)

A crazy mod for GZDoom that has been worked on for the past few years saw its 1.0 release on Halloween. This mod looks like a crazy and perfect mashup of Blood and Doom together. There are two campaigns you can play through, and you have the choice of playing as Caleb or Doomguy. Each character even gets their own unique arsenal from their respective games. I'll definitely be giving this one a go.
https://www.moddb.com/mods/bloom-doomblood-crossover
