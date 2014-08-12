BLOODBORNE - Gamescom gameplay trailer

Ihavetheelderscrolls said: Yeah I just found out about this game and read the wiki, seems like the primary setting is in the City. It worries me what we see now (city setting) will be the primary scenery. It's very cool but I fear I'd get bored with the same setting the whole time.



Have any of you guys making comments like this played the souls games?Why would you think that this city setting is the ONLY visual you will see in the game?DSouls (which this game heavily resembles) is known for having multi-layered areas and worlds, with lots of wild variation. Additionally, they don't usually do a lot of area spoilers in the gameplay previews, for DSouls games. Demon's Souls mainly showed Boletaria Castle. Dark Souls mainly showed Undead Parish. Dark Souls 2 showed a few areas, but all of them tended to be above ground areas either in forests or in stonework buildings.There is zero reason to think the only thing we will see in Bloodborne is a dark, wet, city street.