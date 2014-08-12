BLOODBORNE - Gamescom gameplay trailer

LeviathanZERO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WsqQtqwP9E&feature=youtu.be

NUyttbn.gif
 
Derangel

It is certainly a very good looking game. Hard to get a feel for gameplay from what little they showed though.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

LOL at that Cat

They must of been limited to like 5 colors for the entire game Black Purple Grey white Red and Orange.
The thing with Crow feathers smells like some serious Edgar Allen Poe depression.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Day 1 for me, pretty much no matter what.
Have actually been thinking about selling both of my consoles, but this game and Uncharted are forcing me to at least keep the PS4.
 
Mojo3k70

As someone who rarely buys a game at full price, I will not only buy this game day 1, I will be grabbing a PS4 because of it. :eek: (also uncharted) :p

You know when a game TRULY pulls you in...
A game you make an effort to block as much of the outside world as possible (turn off lights, cellphone and put on headphones) so you can enjoy the game world as much as possible. A friend of mine once said it was like "Resident evil 2 meets Zelda OOT" .

Since those were two of my all time favorite games, I see now why I'm digging what Fromsoft is cooking.
 
Reality

Reality

same here. Getting a ps4 for this game. Ironically I bought a ps3 for demons souls. FromSoft are quality

Rime looks awesome too
 
G

Godmachine

Can't fucking wait. This is a game I bet will be worth the price of the system if you are on the fence.
 
X

xSneak

The game looks promising, but I don't see how it can be a ps4 exclusive if sony doesn't own from software. I'm guessing it's a timed exclusive.
 
K

Kinsaras

xSneak said:
The game looks promising, but I don't see how it can be a ps4 exclusive if sony doesn't own from software. I'm guessing it's a timed exclusive.
SCE Japan Studio + Sony Computer Entertainment are going to make sure much like Demon's Souls it stays PS4 exclusive.
 
Reality

Reality

xSneak said:
The game looks promising, but I don't see how it can be a ps4 exclusive if sony doesn't own from software. I'm guessing it's a timed exclusive.
From software is co-developing it with Japan Studio
Just like demons souls
 
P

polonyc2

I'm excited mainly because of the studio behind the game (From Software)...all the footage shown looks good but not jaw dropping and the inclusion of guns seems weird...reminds me of Van Helsing meets Wolfenstein while trying to squeeze it into a Dark Souls atmosphere...Demon's Souls 2 would have been much better in my opinion
 
N

NotJay

polonyc2 said:
I'm excited mainly because of the studio behind the game (From Software)...all the footage shown looks good but not jaw dropping and the inclusion of guns seems weird...reminds me of Van Helsing meets Wolfenstein while trying to squeeze it into a Dark Souls atmosphere...Demon's Souls 2 would have been much better in my opinion
apparently you use guns to counterattack
knock enemies down/ stun etc
there is no SHIELD in bloodborne
 
Domingo

Domingo

I think the game looks a bit like Dark Souls (obviously) crossed with Devil May Cry and even some of the newer Thief game. I like the speed of the game.
It doesn't look like a graphical wonder, but it looks pretty good. A bit jaggy, but the animation is smooth.
Dark Souls 1 actually ended up looking pretty great once you cleaned it up with DSFix on the PC.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

I hope all the levels are not that dark pretty depressing unless that is the intent. Would seem like a downgrade if they didn't add some more color.
 
I

Ihavetheelderscrolls

Comixbooks said:
I hope all the levels are not that dark pretty depressing unless that is the intent. Would seem like a downgrade if they didn't add some more color.
Yeah I just found out about this game and read the wiki, seems like the primary setting is in the City. It worries me what we see now (city setting) will be the primary scenery. It's very cool but I fear I'd get bored with the same setting the whole time.

I guess I'm spoiled with Dark Souls
 
C

chameleoneel

Ihavetheelderscrolls said:
Yeah I just found out about this game and read the wiki, seems like the primary setting is in the City. It worries me what we see now (city setting) will be the primary scenery. It's very cool but I fear I'd get bored with the same setting the whole time.

I guess I'm spoiled with Dark Souls
Have any of you guys making comments like this played the souls games?

Why would you think that this city setting is the ONLY visual you will see in the game?

DSouls (which this game heavily resembles) is known for having multi-layered areas and worlds, with lots of wild variation. Additionally, they don't usually do a lot of area spoilers in the gameplay previews, for DSouls games. Demon's Souls mainly showed Boletaria Castle. Dark Souls mainly showed Undead Parish. Dark Souls 2 showed a few areas, but all of them tended to be above ground areas either in forests or in stonework buildings.

There is zero reason to think the only thing we will see in Bloodborne is a dark, wet, city street.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

I preordered it at Gamestop yeah I know the game isn't out in like a 1/2 Year =)
Maybe there will be a Bloodborne shortage =)
 
C

chameleoneel

The backstab/critical attack sound is based on the sound of consuming humanity in Dark Souls 1.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

This is the only game I have preordered

I wondering if skipping the Dark Souls DLC is a good idea I just don't want to get wrapped up in it.
While having about 12 games that I haven't touched from Steam
 
