BLOODBORNE - Gamescom gameplay trailer

Looks kind of Dark Soul-ish. It's on my radar now.
It's From Softwares new PS4 game and directed by the lead of both Demon/Dark Souls, so yeah...
The game looks promising, but I don't see how it can be a ps4 exclusive if sony doesn't own from software. I'm guessing it's a timed exclusive.
I'm excited mainly because of the studio behind the game (From Software)...all the footage shown looks good but not jaw dropping and the inclusion of guns seems weird...reminds me of Van Helsing meets Wolfenstein while trying to squeeze it into a Dark Souls atmosphere...Demon's Souls 2 would have been much better in my opinion
I hope all the levels are not that dark pretty depressing unless that is the intent. Would seem like a downgrade if they didn't add some more color.
Yeah I just found out about this game and read the wiki, seems like the primary setting is in the City. It worries me what we see now (city setting) will be the primary scenery. It's very cool but I fear I'd get bored with the same setting the whole time.
I guess I'm spoiled with Dark Souls
This game looks fucking awesome that is all.
yea its fucking awesome but we will never have pc version fuck life
Is it just me or the sound effect are same as dark soul?
Pretty damn close. They just need to add that soul absorption sound when you kill enemies in Dark Souls.