Blood West (immersive FPS with elements of stealth and RPG)

More [H]uman than Human
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
18,685
Must admit I'm surprised there hasn't been a single mention of this here; it's really good.

The full game hasn't been out that long (came out Dec.5, the same day as Kingpin: Reloaded), but I found out about it when it was in Early Access.

I'm not far in yet, but it feels like a game made by people who love video games and that's always a good sign.

https://www.gog.com/en/game/blood_west


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1587130/Blood_West/


View: https://youtu.be/xAp6olntrwY?si=PO7eNKZ0YpPvQgN-


View: https://youtu.be/TzXWEs1iz3o?si=8R21KIc49wMNhs1P
 
