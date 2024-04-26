Blizzard Cancels Blizzcon

Honestly, always so surprised how much of a fan base blizzard has. Let's be honest, they have made shit games for roughly a decade now if not more. I say that coming as a blizzard fan from back in the day. Starcraft 1/2, Diablo 1/2, Warcraft 3, and OG WoW were it's golden years....Although I wasn't a WoW player (played Lineage 2 instead). I spent so many hours in Starcraft 2, and especially Warcraft 3 (Mostly playing the Dota custom map).



When you look at post WoW release, they literally had nothing but hot garbage. Diablo 3 was extremely mediocre, heartstone is like an inferior Yu-gi-oh, as it had no interrupts and was all about turn vs turn play (MTG is king though for TCG). Overwatch is literally Team Fortress, followed by the disastrous Diablo Immortal and 4 P2W garbage. There is no originality left, the company has been milking WoW for nearly 2 decades, and have released nothing of substance. A perfect storm of what happens when a company is so beholden to their shareholders along with cashing in on their reputation. Sad to see, but they reaped what they sowed.