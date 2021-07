Derangel said: They make billions of dollars per year just in loot box garbage, they pay $0 in tax, in fact they get refunds from the government every year. Even if a judge fined Acti 10 billion dollars (which will never happen) it wouldn't sink them. They'd recover it within a year. Click to expand...

If I read their 10-K They paid from income tax alone 483 millions in 2019 and 516 millions in 2020, that not the billion paid in 2017 (which sound way to high and I guess got correct the year after), 10 billions is more than 115% of a complete year of revenues and around 4 year's of raw operating income of a perfect year (6-7 of a normal), soundlike like it would be a giant blow.