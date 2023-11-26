Blank screen when cold booting

So hello all, as the topic says Ive been getting a blank screen most of the time using two newer bios versions when starting from a cold boot. No leds are lit on the mobo, fans are spinning, keyboard lit, just nothing on screen, almost like Windows booted just fine but no signal. I can do a restarts and it's fine, boots perfectly normal. When I use two previous bios versions, it boots just fine, but as soon as I use the newer one it's a blank screen and I have to hit the reset button. The system is rock solid, Prime 95 ran for 30min with no issues,3DMark ran fine, games run great.



