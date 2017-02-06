BlackBerry not Dead Yet

FrgMstr
I would have to say that I was not sure that BlackBerry was still even alive, not that I have kept up with it much. But it would seem that BlackBerry is very much in the mix when it comes to Asia, in terms of licensing its tech to reach 1.5B potential users in India.
We are licensing our device software and brand assets to Optiemus, who will, in turn, design, manufacture, sell, promote, and support BlackBerry-branded devices throughout India and neighboring markets, including Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Together, that encompasses nearly 1.5 billion people, most of whom have never owned a smartphone before. BlackBerry will maintain security on those devices through regular updates.
