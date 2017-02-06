BlackBerry not Dead Yet

FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
52,423
I would have to say that I was not sure that BlackBerry was still even alive, not that I have kept up with it much. But it would seem that BlackBerry is very much in the mix when it comes to Asia, in terms of licensing its tech to reach 1.5B potential users in India.


We are licensing our device software and brand assets to Optiemus, who will, in turn, design, manufacture, sell, promote, and support BlackBerry-branded devices throughout India and neighboring markets, including Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Together, that encompasses nearly 1.5 billion people, most of whom have never owned a smartphone before. BlackBerry will maintain security on those devices through regular updates.
 
Last edited:
R

RogueTadhg

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
1,527
Ah Blackberry. They're the AOL and Yahoo of mobile phones.

I'm surprised they're still around. I thought they were being bought out.
 
S

SavageThrash

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
245
They've got some life left. They've been moving more to software for a while now. BBM has turned into a pile of advertising garbage but it may do alright in emerging markets along with BB branded phones. Regardless I don't see them going anywhere for another couple years at least.
 
U

Uncle

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
2,194
I look forward to another Blackberry. Have bought and am trying android M. Only issue I have so far is all the junk apps I had to delete or disable. I've always liked BB quality. If their new phones produced by third parties have the same quality, I'm in for their next upgrade. If their quality goes down, well what can I say.
 
M

Makaveli@BETA

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 24, 2004
Messages
2,420
Not surprised i'm still using a Blackberry Z30 for a work phone and nothing beats it.

I''ve used Andriod and Iphones and for emails and texting the berry still wins.

I'm in IT and I actually do support for all these mobile devices at work so this isn't just my opinion.
 
