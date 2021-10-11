Black screen with 3rd GPU

New here so forgive me if this is in the wrong forum. I have a mining rig with Ryzen5 3400g, MSI B550 with 2 PCIe 16 and 3 PCIe 1. ( I have tried a 450 ATX and a Micro 450), 16G of ram 1TB m.2 hdd and a 850w PSU. The setup works fine and mines using a RTX 3080. I can add a 3090 using a riser card via USB to a second PCIe slot and powering that with a separate 1000w PSU. It works. When I add a 3rd GPU (3080) I only get a black screen. I have tried starting with 2 3080s and adding the 3090 and every other combination but the 3rd connection causes black screen. I have to remove pretty much everything from the computer and the bios battery just to get it to boot up again normally after several attempts. I have eliminated everything except the CPU as the cause but it could be a bios setting I guess too. Anyone have any insight into this? Anyone else experienced this type of failure? If this is in the wrong forum please let me know. Any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated as this is really got me stumped.

Thanks!