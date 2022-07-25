Black screen silliness

honegod

honegod

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 31, 2000
Messages
7,774
In windows 10 the entire screen started jumping up and down a pixl or two, a white line appearing and disappearing at the bottom of the screen.
Then the screen went black.
I pushed the power button to shut down, waited a moment then pushed it again to restart.
Up came the bios screen.
Into the windows login screen, logged in.
And it went black again.
Shutdown, pulled the videocard, plugged the HDMI into the motherboard.
Restart, bios fine, login fine , black screen.

So I do not think it's the videocard, cable, or tv.

Does this sound at all familiar ?
 
since I did a backup of the os onto a separate drive last week, I rebooted onto that drive and os, and presto the screen is back.
so it sounds like a software glitch.
since both OSs have the exact same software
is there a nvidia software that takes over video when windows is logged into ?
login screen works, then goes black upon hitting enter.
it did the same thing using the intel video on the motherboard though.
 
