Black screen silliness

In windows 10 the entire screen started jumping up and down a pixl or two, a white line appearing and disappearing at the bottom of the screen.

Then the screen went black.

I pushed the power button to shut down, waited a moment then pushed it again to restart.

Up came the bios screen.

Into the windows login screen, logged in.

And it went black again.

Shutdown, pulled the videocard, plugged the HDMI into the motherboard.

Restart, bios fine, login fine , black screen.



So I do not think it's the videocard, cable, or tv.



Does this sound at all familiar ?