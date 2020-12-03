Bizarre Samsung 8TB sata ssd 870 QVO behavior

I bought two 8TB Samsung 870 QVO sata ssds from Amazon, Now I am aware about possible fakes from Amazon third party rip off artists. Both these ssds were sold and shipped by Amazon. They both looked brand new no fake looking packaging. Because I wanted to check firmware I had to use a laptop with a cd caddy. The laptop is win 7 machine I formatted the first drive with computer management GPT partition and everything worked fine. I then installed Samsung Magician and ran a few tests good to go. The second drive not so much same procedure except that Magician now says cannot find volume on drive, but windows sees it okay, none of magicians tools will work, Well I also have a windows 8.1 machine but it has no cd bay. I use a Trim enabled usb to sata cable from Startech which has a UASP chip in it. It sees the drive okay so does windows. I go to install the latest magician and am told that rapid mode is enabled and installing the new one will deactivate rapid mode which was enabled on the windows 8.1 drive. Okay so I say go do it.. and magician updates to latest version. Magician now says unsupported 8TB ssd because USB UASP is not supported. I also have also done a disk part clean reformatted the ssd. So now I go back to the win 7 laptop and using the ssd in caddy run magician again and all seems okay.. WTF just happened? Did running two identical 8TB ssds in a row totally confuse Samsung magician? I have discreetly marked the second 8TB ssd in case I have future issues. At close to 800 bucks a pop I will return if it has a problem, but like I said everything seems okay now.... opinions?