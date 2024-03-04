Bizarre Noise Issue

MyAOC CU34G3S 34" Frameless Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor has been making a high pitched noise (very faint but it's there) and I've finally narrowed it down to what's causing it.
And it's the Firefox web browser.
When I maximize Firefox there is a high pitched soft noise coming from the back of the monitor (I can't tell if it's the fan or something in the rear of the monitor).
When I minimize Firefox the high pitch noise goes away.
When I open up and maximize Internet explorer there is no high pitched noise.
How does this even make sense and has anyone ever heard of this kind of issue?
