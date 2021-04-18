Bitspower Titan - Swapping Intel Block for AM4 Block

Hi all,



I just purchased a Bitspower Titan X 1.2. Found a great deal from someone who purchased the barebones for the 3080. Anyway, it is the intel version. This is my first attempt at watercooling so I specifically sought a pre-cut kit.



Is there anyway I can replace the block w/ a AM4 block? It's pre-cut hardtubing so I'm not sure if the location and size of the "holes" (whatever they are called) on another block would be in the same location such that the tubes would fit.