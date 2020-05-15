Bitspower cuboid reservoirs released.

Smoked Brisket
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2013
- Messages
- 404
These were criticized at CES for looking a great deal like Heatkillers square radiators. I think they have improved on the squared edge radiator concept by not having bars on the corners. They look fantastic, but looks don't come cheap!
https://www.performance-pcs.com/wat...emium-cubiod-reservoir-200-bppre-wtcr200.html
https://www.performance-pcs.com/wat...150-d5-bppre-wtcr150-d5-bppre-wtcr150-d5.html
https://www.performance-pcs.com/wat...emium-cubiod-reservoir-200-bppre-wtcr200.html
https://www.performance-pcs.com/wat...150-d5-bppre-wtcr150-d5-bppre-wtcr150-d5.html