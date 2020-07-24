Bits of Quantum Gravity Can Buzz

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,688
"Wilczek argues that if researchers develop an understanding of what graviton noise might look like, gravitational wave detectors can be adjusted to improve the chances of finding it. “Naturally, people have been focusing on trying to fish out signals, and not worrying about the interesting properties of the noise,” said Wilczek. “But if you have that in mind, you would maybe design something different.” (Holz clarified that LIGO researchers have already studied some possible cosmic noise signals.)
Despite the challenges ahead, Wilczek said he is “guardedly optimistic” that their work will lead to predictions that can be probed experimentally. In any case, he hopes the paper will spur other theorists to study graviton noise.
“Fundamental physics is a hard business. You can famously write the whole thing on a T-shirt, and it’s hard to make additions or changes to that,” Wilczek said. “I don’t see how this is going to lead there directly, but it opens a new window on the world.
“And then we’ll see what we see.”"
https://www.quantamagazine.org/gravitons-revealed-in-the-noise-of-gravitational-waves-20200723/
Despite the challenges ahead, Wilczek said he is “guardedly optimistic” that their work will lead to predictions that can be probed experimentally. In any case, he hopes the paper will spur other theorists to study graviton noise.
“Fundamental physics is a hard business. You can famously write the whole thing on a T-shirt, and it’s hard to make additions or changes to that,” Wilczek said. “I don’t see how this is going to lead there directly, but it opens a new window on the world.
“And then we’ll see what we see.”"
https://www.quantamagazine.org/gravitons-revealed-in-the-noise-of-gravitational-waves-20200723/