bithdays should not be public by default

It amazes me how naiive everyone was back in the day eary augths where people share their ASL, IM usernames, and their myspace page on their forum proifle. However, it's a different time now.



Privacy should be the default, PII should be private. I was shocked today to discover this information was public by default because that's the default setting of the forum.



1. please change the default setting so birthdays are completely private, right now they are public and if users were honest then these are all easily found through a google search. I doubt most people realize their birthday is public in their profile.

2. consider removing birthdays and deleting this information from the sqldb. A simple "over xx age" bit field would suffice.

3. consider disabling that old outdated social stuff from being able to be filled out in the proile.