Bitaxe Gamma BTC miner.

I ordered just ordered a Bitaxe Gamma today. Its basically a really low power (20w) BTC ASIC miner. It uses one of the chips in the Antminer S21 (BM1370) so it has a very good performance to power ratio and can do around 1.2 TH/s for 20w or so at the wall with fan and power supply included. This is based on the open source Bitaxe project: https://bitaxe.org/
I like that I will be helping to decentralize the blockchain and it's fun to have a chance to win a block even if its a super long shot.
This isn't something that I will be making my money back on in all likelyhood. Supposedly if you join a pool you can earn around 1-2 cents per day assuming your power is around 10c /KWH so technically it's proffitable but it would probably never ROI. Instead of joining a pool I plan to solo mine and hope for the moonshot lucky chance to win a block with a sweet 3BTC.
The odds currently are
Chance per block: 1 in 683,483,333
Chance per day: 1 in 4,746,412
Time estimate: 13,004 years or 1 in 13k chance per year at current hashrate.
Again not doing this for profit but to support the blockchain. My other motivation is because it will look cool on my desk and you can tweak it's frequency / voltage / fan speed and other fun overclock stuff. The display shows the hashrate and temps and some other stuff but you mostly tweak it through the online mining software.
This is the unit I ordered which includes an upgraded tower cooler to keep temps / noise down.
