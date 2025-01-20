  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Bitaxe Gamma BTC miner.

I ordered just ordered a Bitaxe Gamma today. Its basically a really low power (20w) BTC ASIC miner. It uses one of the chips in the Antminer S21 (BM1370) so it has a very good performance to power ratio and can do around 1.2 TH/s for 20w or so at the wall with fan and power supply included. This is based on the open source Bitaxe project: https://bitaxe.org/

I like that I will be helping to decentralize the blockchain and it's fun to have a chance to win a block even if its a super long shot.
This isn't something that I will be making my money back on in all likelyhood. Supposedly if you join a pool you can earn around 1-2 cents per day assuming your power is around 10c /KWH so technically it's proffitable but it would probably never ROI. Instead of joining a pool I plan to solo mine and hope for the moonshot lucky chance to win a block with a sweet 3BTC.
The odds currently are
Chance per block: 1 in 683,483,333
Chance per day: 1 in 4,746,412
Time estimate: 13,004 years or 1 in 13k chance per year at current hashrate.
Again not doing this for profit but to support the blockchain. My other motivation is because it will look cool on my desk and you can tweak it's frequency / voltage / fan speed and other fun overclock stuff. The display shows the hashrate and temps and some other stuff but you mostly tweak it through the online mining software.
This is the unit I ordered which includes an upgraded tower cooler to keep temps / noise down.


1737340230611.png
 
There I finally got them last week and made them [H] with custom cooling and an overclock.
I am getting close to 3.8TH/s instead of the stock 2.4 (for 2 bitaxes total) I have a third one on order but It's taking its sweet time...
 

I saw a video of a guy with one saying it was something like 1 in 5 million chance on each block. Literally like winning the lottery, buy it for fun, don't buy it expecting it to ever hit a block. I've heard of a few hitting, but people also win the lotto, so there's that.
 
