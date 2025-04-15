BIOS update problems

pfc_m_drake
Long story short, I have a Gigabyte B550I Aorus Pro AX motherboard. For the life of me and the love of God I can't update the BIOS.
I've tried 6 different USB keys (all different flavors) with Q-Flash and get 'Invalid Bios Image' error every time (yes, I've verified that I've downloaded the correct BIOS a dozen different times).
Also tried the Q-Flash Plus option (where you update with the power off by pushing a button and waiting until the LEDs stop flashing. No dice.
Even broke down and downloaded Gigabyte Control Center and was going to update through Windows - but no updates are listed.
Google wasn't much help
Any thoughts/help/suggestions would be appreciated.
