BIOS update and an Ultrasound upgrade for the 486 #DOScember

"Yes its the 486 out again but with good reason. I got a new BIOS chip with the latest AMI BIOS for this PC Chips motherboard so lets see if that will fix the cache issue and allow us to see all 1024KB. Then and with massive thanks to Serge its time to drop in one of the most famous of DOS sound cards. The Gravis Ultrasound Max 2.1. Getting the GUS to play nice with everything else though turns into a bit of a headache. Music featured in this video, apart from the obvious, is taken from the DOS game Descent."



