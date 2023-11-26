BIOS question on Gigabyte z390 Master...

Hi,
I'm updating the BIOS to F11n which includes Resize Bar Support for the Gigabyte z390 Master. The question is, at the end of selecting the BIOS file I'd like (F11n), I get a choice:
Descriptor
INTEL ME
FAST or INTACT
Which do I choose? I'm not looking to brick the system obviously.
Thanks!
