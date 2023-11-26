BIOS question on Gigabyte z390 Master...

G

Goose

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 21, 2006
Messages
307
Hi,

I'm updating the BIOS to F11n which includes Resize Bar Support for the Gigabyte z390 Master. The question is, at the end of selecting the BIOS file I'd like (F11n), I get a choice:

Descriptor

INTEL ME

FAST or INTACT

Which do I choose? I'm not looking to brick the system obviously.

Thanks!
 
Intact includes updating the Intel ME (management engine) firmware. Prior to doing the flash, I would just recommend running the Intel Driver & Support Assistant to make sure all drivers are updated first. This is probably not necessary but just to be 100% safe.

Fast skips updating the Intel ME firmware. I would personally do the intact option.
 
