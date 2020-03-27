Bios help?

Hello,

I have an older rig, the Mobo is an M5A99FX 2.0

8 Gb DDR3 memory

AMD Radeon R9 270 GPU

AMD 8320 CPU

Windows 10 Home Pro OS

I am trying to update Bios, I used the Mobos disk and tried through AI Suite, which said "check internet connection, no internet-connection discovered.

I have also tried the USB Bios flashback and that didn't work, said unknown Bios support or no new Bios detected on USB.

So currently my Bios is at 1305 and I would like to update it to 2501 but cannot, any suggestions on what I might be doing wrong?



The reason I want to do this is to see if this stops the freezes of my system, I at times if I go into Netflix the computer will just freeze up, cannot move the mouse and control, alt, delete doesn't even work, so I have to reset from the case. This does this once a day.

Any suggestions, I did uninstall the AI suite, and a few other programs I downloaded to see if they might have been causing the issue, cause it started right after I installed the AI suite.

Thanks for any suggestions