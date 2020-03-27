Bios help?

NMP40

NMP40

n00b
Joined
Jul 20, 2016
Messages
29
Hello,
I have an older rig, the Mobo is an M5A99FX 2.0
8 Gb DDR3 memory
AMD Radeon R9 270 GPU
AMD 8320 CPU
Windows 10 Home Pro OS
I am trying to update Bios, I used the Mobos disk and tried through AI Suite, which said "check internet connection, no internet-connection discovered.
I have also tried the USB Bios flashback and that didn't work, said unknown Bios support or no new Bios detected on USB.
So currently my Bios is at 1305 and I would like to update it to 2501 but cannot, any suggestions on what I might be doing wrong?

The reason I want to do this is to see if this stops the freezes of my system, I at times if I go into Netflix the computer will just freeze up, cannot move the mouse and control, alt, delete doesn't even work, so I have to reset from the case. This does this once a day.
Any suggestions, I did uninstall the AI suite, and a few other programs I downloaded to see if they might have been causing the issue, cause it started right after I installed the AI suite.
Thanks for any suggestions
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
16,734
download the file and extract it. knock off everything in the file name except "2501.cap". reformat a usb to fat32 and copy the file to it. reboot and go into the bios flash section, insert usb and see if its recognised.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top