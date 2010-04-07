BIOS CPU temperature is negative?

G'day,
Today I was fiddling around with my PC and noticed the temperatures in HWMonitor were really damn high. Then I noticed the fan wasn't speeding up, it was permenantly at 1000rpm regardless of temperature.
I had a look in the BIOS and noticed the CPU temperature was totally screwed up, it was reading negative and completely random (one time -99, another -79, another -49, etc).
I figure the incorrect temperature reading in the BIOS is meaning the mobo thinks the CPU is freezing so the fan just runs slow, even though its actually cooking (HWMonitor appears to have correct temperatures).
Right now I've just turned off the auto control on the fan and its running maxed out, but this is stupidly noisy.
Anyone know how to get the BIOS reading the correct temperature or get my CPU fan working properly again?
System:
i5 750 @ stock
Gigabyte P55A-UD3
ATI 4870 512mb
WD Cavier Black 1TB HDD
Seagate Barracuda 500GB HDD
4GB DDR3 1600MHz G.Skill Ripjaws
600W Coolermaster SilentProM
Any ideas? This fan noise is driving me crazy.
UPDATE: I just realised that the CPU temperature in the BIOS changes everytime I reload and save the BIOS. Started at -39, dropped to -79, then to -99, then to -119, then it went to +117, then to +97, then to +77. The last one actually gave me the correct temperature when viewed in M.I.T tweaker thingo, but when viewed in "PC Health Status" it was still at 77, and still not properly adjusting the fan (now the fan is on max even when set to auto, I assume because it's reading an absurdly high temperature).
Any idea what the heck is going on? This is pretty frustrating. I updated the BIOS from F4 to F6 and its still not working.
