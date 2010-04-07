BIOS CPU temperature is negative?

I have a solution for you (the reader) . I know this is a 13 year old post, but let me just tell you, I've found countless posts on many forums on a 3 day long journey thru hell, asking for help cause their CPU temp in bios was in the negatives (mine was -99C), thus their fan curve wouldn't work and the fans, both CPU cooler and chassis fans, spun at a set value like 500RPM or 700 or max (noisy) some people wrote minus 99C, others - 55C and no solution. This resulted in people who want a quiet PC to have a noisy PC when at night watching a movie or a YouTube video, or very bad high temps on CPU and other components due to low RPM when needed.



So I tried several things - reinstalled windows 10 thrice, disassembled entire PC, reseated RAM, CPU, tighten and losen air cooler, booten ins afe Mode, tried all drivers and whatnot.... Anything but buying a new mobo. I then tried last resort - fan curve apps, and out of those which weren't obsolete on newer Windows 10/11, weren't for Mac, or paid Apps, I've found the savior - ARGUS MONITOR - free, for PC, Windows 10 64bit working, light weight, custom fan curve based on CPU or GPU TEMPS (or other) = just like a working BIOS I had a week ago



Idk if my board has faulty cpu temp sensor or what, but this Argus app really is a miracle. After 3 days of pure hell trading thru countless posts like this since my bios stopped showing correct cpu temps, I'm finally at peace.



In the app, click Mainboard, on left you see all fans (cpu, cpu opt, sys fan 1, 2,3...). You want cpu and sys/chassis fans to spin at a custom curve. Near each fan section you see 4 options - bios controlled, manual, Software, and multiple controllers. You want software controlled (Argus). Once yous elect soft controlled, you will get Fan config.



Left of "Curve" click the button, and set the "continuous mode" to like e.g. 20 or 30 (20 = 20% of your fans max rpm - mine are 2000rpm, my 20% are 400rpm which won't go bellow). Click OK



Click "Curve" a s set your own. My is 35C/20%, 40C/25%, 50C/35% etc. Pro tip : once you have this, left corner click "save" so you can reuse it on other without having to mingle again. On next Curve, just click 'open' and use your previously saved custom curve. Saves time...



Then once all is done on the bottom you see fan profile on startup. Click Profile 1 and save profile. In Menu (top left), click Backup settings. Then on same tab click Settings and tick autostart Argus and start minimized. OK



You're welcome. Share word. Cause in these part days I've seen people desperate writing posts of how efd they are with this.



-----------ARGUS MONITOR-----------