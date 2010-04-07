BIOS CPU temperature is negative?

G'day,

Today I was fiddling around with my PC and noticed the temperatures in HWMonitor were really damn high. Then I noticed the fan wasn't speeding up, it was permenantly at 1000rpm regardless of temperature.

I had a look in the BIOS and noticed the CPU temperature was totally screwed up, it was reading negative and completely random (one time -99, another -79, another -49, etc).

I figure the incorrect temperature reading in the BIOS is meaning the mobo thinks the CPU is freezing so the fan just runs slow, even though its actually cooking (HWMonitor appears to have correct temperatures).

Right now I've just turned off the auto control on the fan and its running maxed out, but this is stupidly noisy.

Anyone know how to get the BIOS reading the correct temperature or get my CPU fan working properly again?

System:
i5 750 @ stock
Gigabyte P55A-UD3
ATI 4870 512mb
WD Cavier Black 1TB HDD
Seagate Barracuda 500GB HDD
4GB DDR3 1600MHz G.Skill Ripjaws
600W Coolermaster SilentProM

Any ideas? This fan noise is driving me crazy.


UPDATE: I just realised that the CPU temperature in the BIOS changes everytime I reload and save the BIOS. Started at -39, dropped to -79, then to -99, then to -119, then it went to +117, then to +97, then to +77. The last one actually gave me the correct temperature when viewed in M.I.T tweaker thingo, but when viewed in "PC Health Status" it was still at 77, and still not properly adjusting the fan (now the fan is on max even when set to auto, I assume because it's reading an absurdly high temperature).

Any idea what the heck is going on? This is pretty frustrating. I updated the BIOS from F4 to F6 and its still not working.
 
could be faulty mobo. doubt its cpu if various programs appear to be reading temps properly
 
i5 750 / Gigabyte P55 UD5 - Bios F8

My gigabyte bios reads negative and weird temps under the right conditions (stock volts/clock, speedstep etc enabled, low ambient temp). It seems to have poor accuracy below about 18c. For example, it shows the following steps: -1c, 1c, 2c, 3c, 4c, 5c, 12c, 13c, 14c, 17c, 18c, 19c, 20c, 21c etc. Each of those represent 1c increase in actual temperature.

Due to my need for cpu fan speed control, I now use speedfan. It requires configuring to work with the gigabyte sensor, explained here:
http://www.silentpcreview.com/forums/viewtopic.php?t=56770#492638
 
looks like its a bad sensor.. but keep an eye out for a bios update if its actually a problem with the bios and not the board.. some one might want to shoot gigabyte an email see if they can look into the problem..
 
The BIOS temperatures are incorrect, since they use a sensor on the motherboard which has no relation to the actual CPU core temperature. Download Real Temp and use that to monitor your CPU's temperatures.
 
lol if your cpu was +117 it wouldve shut off instantly due to fried cpu. It has to be a bad thermal sensor
 
When I got my Q9550 my BIOS kept saying my CPU temp was 117C. In windows it says 40C.
I am pretty sure it has to do with the BIOS not being new enough to recognize these newer processors.
Not sure what to say about your situation though.
 
I have a solution for you (the reader) . I know this is a 13 year old post, but let me just tell you, I've found countless posts on many forums on a 3 day long journey thru hell, asking for help cause their CPU temp in bios was in the negatives (mine was -99C), thus their fan curve wouldn't work and the fans, both CPU cooler and chassis fans, spun at a set value like 500RPM or 700 or max (noisy) some people wrote minus 99C, others - 55C and no solution. This resulted in people who want a quiet PC to have a noisy PC when at night watching a movie or a YouTube video, or very bad high temps on CPU and other components due to low RPM when needed.

So I tried several things - reinstalled windows 10 thrice, disassembled entire PC, reseated RAM, CPU, tighten and losen air cooler, booten ins afe Mode, tried all drivers and whatnot.... Anything but buying a new mobo. I then tried last resort - fan curve apps, and out of those which weren't obsolete on newer Windows 10/11, weren't for Mac, or paid Apps, I've found the savior - ARGUS MONITOR - free, for PC, Windows 10 64bit working, light weight, custom fan curve based on CPU or GPU TEMPS (or other) = just like a working BIOS I had a week ago

Idk if my board has faulty cpu temp sensor or what, but this Argus app really is a miracle. After 3 days of pure hell trading thru countless posts like this since my bios stopped showing correct cpu temps, I'm finally at peace.

In the app, click Mainboard, on left you see all fans (cpu, cpu opt, sys fan 1, 2,3...). You want cpu and sys/chassis fans to spin at a custom curve. Near each fan section you see 4 options - bios controlled, manual, Software, and multiple controllers. You want software controlled (Argus). Once yous elect soft controlled, you will get Fan config.

Left of "Curve" click the button, and set the "continuous mode" to like e.g. 20 or 30 (20 = 20% of your fans max rpm - mine are 2000rpm, my 20% are 400rpm which won't go bellow). Click OK

Click "Curve" a s set your own. My is 35C/20%, 40C/25%, 50C/35% etc. Pro tip : once you have this, left corner click "save" so you can reuse it on other without having to mingle again. On next Curve, just click 'open' and use your previously saved custom curve. Saves time...

Then once all is done on the bottom you see fan profile on startup. Click Profile 1 and save profile. In Menu (top left), click Backup settings. Then on same tab click Settings and tick autostart Argus and start minimized. OK

You're welcome. Share word. Cause in these part days I've seen people desperate writing posts of how efd they are with this.

-----------ARGUS MONITOR-----------
 
