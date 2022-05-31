Binding of Instructions in OS

Hello All, Yesterday I was checking my skills on the operating system by some OS MCQs. I have a doubt on one question which is when can the binding of instructions and data to memory addresses be done?
a. Load Time
b. Compile Time
c. Execution Time
d. All of them
Answer is Binding of instructions and data to memory addresses be done at compile-time, run time as well as execution time too But I think it can not be done by loas time. I took this question from this post, Its shown on question no. 47. Can Anyone know, Is it right?
a. Load Time
b. Compile Time
c. Execution Time
d. All of them
Answer is Binding of instructions and data to memory addresses be done at compile-time, run time as well as execution time too But I think it can not be done by loas time. I took this question from this post, Its shown on question no. 47. Can Anyone know, Is it right?