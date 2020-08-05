Bill English, co-inventor of the computer mouse, dies at 91

erek
"It's unclear how the mouse got its name. Some experts say it references how the cursor, then called a "cat," would chase the motions of the device. Others say it was because a cable extended from the device like the tail of a mouse.
"I don't know why we call it a mouse," Englebart said at the Mother of All Demos. "Sometimes I apologize it started that way and we never did change it.""
