Big Printer for office, help please!

Hi all



I work for a small engineering company, I had a quote from a company in regards to getting a new printer. At the moment we have an ancient Toshiba big printer from like 2012, we had it on a contract where after a certain amount of years we own it outright and that ended years ago, but we're still stuck in a contract with Toshiba for servicing and for Black and white + color prints which we pay for what we use, obviously, both color and B&W are a lot more expensive to produce than a current machine in the market



As well as this we have 2 Epson workforce printers in both offices mine is screwed though as it won't print anything correctly, it's only used for scanning.



The new machine proposed is an ex-display Cannon image runner C3530i from 2018 I think, the contract is a lease rental for £50 ex VAT per month for 5 years and then we own the machine outright.



It will do black and white at 0.28 Pence per print and color at 2.8 Pence per print



No minimum charge for printing



The cost per page will include all parts, labor, maintenance, toner, and any emergency calls, the cost also includes networking your device training and configuring it to your requirements. There is no minimum billing charge and no standing charge or additional maintenance charge. Service bills to be taken monthly by direct debit and e-connection maintenance is mandatory



They will pay off our Toshiba service contract, which is around £200 -£300 I can't remember



They will also chuck in a free smaller canon printer to replace the broken one in the office I work in.



Is this a good deal and are cannon a reliable brand?