BFV Choppy After New Display & New Nvidia Driver....

So after getting a new display for Christmas, an LG 27GL650F-B (an IPS 144 Hz VRR G-sync compatible certified monitor) and upgrading my Nvidia driver from 441.20 to 441.66. Both Battlefield V and BF1 is choppy. It's not the display because my Dell SE2717hr 75 Hz display does the same thing. It didn't start until I upgraded to 441.66 driver. To make matters worse Windows updated to v. 1903 which seemed to make it worse. I then let it update to 1909 and it's the same. It seems to only affect BFV and BF1 though, however I haven't checked all my games, but Borderlands 3 is fine, MechWarrior 5 is fine. Battlefront II is fine, which is weird since it's the same version of Frostbite I think. BF4 runs Ok. I don't have any memory problems, that is Windows using too much RAM or CPU usage problems, it's just BFV, the most, then BF1. One odd thing I noticed while playing BFV is while testing when I loaded it still using 441.66 driver, it was smooth as butter for a little bit. I exited the game, started it up again and it went back to the micro-stutters I've been having. It's noticeable while playing both mp and the campaign. I even rolled back the driver to 441.20 to no avail. It happens with DX12 or DX11. I've disabled RT, even disabled Freesync and G-sync in Nvidia control panel & even changing the response time does nothing. Anyway, it doesn't matter my old monitor is doing it too. What's odd is that everything seemed fine until I hooked up the new display!?! It seems like a driver issue from past experience with driver problems, except this time, it seems to only involve a couple games (that I know of) & in the past with a driver issue, it affected playing videos from VLC as well streaming videos too. I'd be very pleased if anyone has any idea on how to remedy this. Thanks!