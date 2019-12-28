BFV Choppy After New Display & New Nvidia Driver....

Discussion in 'General Gaming' started by Sithtiger, Dec 28, 2019 at 8:36 AM.

  1. Dec 28, 2019 at 8:36 AM #1
    Sithtiger

    Sithtiger [H]Lite

    Messages:
    91
    Joined:
    Jun 23, 2016
    So after getting a new display for Christmas, an LG 27GL650F-B (an IPS 144 Hz VRR G-sync compatible certified monitor) and upgrading my Nvidia driver from 441.20 to 441.66. Both Battlefield V and BF1 is choppy. It's not the display because my Dell SE2717hr 75 Hz display does the same thing.

    It didn't start until I upgraded to 441.66 driver. To make matters worse Windows updated to v. 1903 which seemed to make it worse. I then let it update to 1909 and it's the same. It seems to only affect BFV and BF1 though, however I haven't checked all my games, but Borderlands 3 is fine, MechWarrior 5 is fine. Battlefront II is fine, which is weird since it's the same version of Frostbite I think. BF4 runs Ok. I don't have any memory problems, that is Windows using too much RAM or CPU usage problems, it's just BFV, the most, then BF1.

    One odd thing I noticed while playing BFV is while testing when I loaded it still using 441.66 driver, it was smooth as butter for a little bit. I exited the game, started it up again and it went back to the micro-stutters I've been having. It's noticeable while playing both mp and the campaign.

    I even rolled back the driver to 441.20 to no avail. It happens with DX12 or DX11. I've disabled RT, even disabled Freesync and G-sync in Nvidia control panel & even changing the response time does nothing. Anyway, it doesn't matter my old monitor is doing it too.

    What's odd is that everything seemed fine until I hooked up the new display!?! It seems like a driver issue from past experience with driver problems, except this time, it seems to only involve a couple games (that I know of) & in the past with a driver issue, it affected playing videos from VLC as well streaming videos too. I'd be very pleased if anyone has any idea on how to remedy this. Thanks!
     
    Sithtiger, Dec 28, 2019 at 8:36 AM
    Sithtiger, Dec 28, 2019 at 8:36 AM
    #1
Tags: