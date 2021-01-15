Beyond FPS - Finding non-GPU bottlenecks? (MSFS performance diagnostics)

I've just plunked my new 3070 into my old Ryzen 7 system and I'm not satisfied with what I'm getting out of MSFS. (Mind you, I've tried to push up the settings globally after removing my 970 which ran the game fine at low detail) Now I'm seeing gawdawful shadows and textures, but good reflections.

Before we get into 'MSFS sux' or 'git a 3090' - I'd really like to see what is going on with the system I have and discover for myself where the bottlenecks are. I presume from reading the RTX 3k and AMD 6xxxx reviews that cover MSFS that the reviewers are able to see beyond mere FPS and see RAM usage and CPU loading. I'd like to do this too.

Is it really as simple as running PerfMon simultaneous with the NV overlay? Or is there a better software solution that could give me a total picture of what is going on with the game settings on the system I have to help me get the most out of the game?

Because the guessing I'm doing now is frustrating.






(FWIW - the current supply situation isn't a problem; I'm not ready to make any major hardware changes atm... but I'd like to know what to target when I do)
 
Really, you can just run NVIDIA Frameview 1.1 and see what's going on. It provides detailed reports of what's happening with your GPU. Also, GPU-Z can show you some of what's going on as well. It can write to a log file so you can review it later. It can also be set to show maximum CPU and GPU temperatures and power consumption, etc.
 
I know you're trying to bask in the new hardware glow. But I can't help but wonder how the game looks and performs at your old settings.
 
It was functional. And yeah, like most kids with a new toy - I want it to shine.

MSFS is a really weirdly optimized game; first time I've really heard 'CPU bottlenecking' being widely discussed came up when they were doing the 3080 benchmarks. That said, I don't have a bleeding edge system any longer. So, while I know 3070 isn't top end... it's certainly better than 970 and should unlock the settings more fluidly than I am seeing happen.

Dan_D - I'll check out Frameview.
 
From what I've seen, NV is putting most of the new cards out at close to max anyway. IDK if that applies to the 3070, but it seems to be the case for the upper tier cards. Anyway; I am looking at non-GPU limitations, atm. before I go futzing around with the GPU.
 
