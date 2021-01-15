Beyond FPS - Finding non-GPU bottlenecks? (MSFS performance diagnostics)

I've just plunked my new 3070 into my old Ryzen 7 system and I'm not satisfied with what I'm getting out of MSFS. (Mind you, I've tried to push up the settings globally after removing my 970 which ran the game fine at low detail) Now I'm seeing gawdawful shadows and textures, but good reflections.



Before we get into 'MSFS sux' or 'git a 3090' - I'd really like to see what is going on with the system I have and discover for myself where the bottlenecks are. I presume from reading the RTX 3k and AMD 6xxxx reviews that cover MSFS that the reviewers are able to see beyond mere FPS and see RAM usage and CPU loading. I'd like to do this too.



Is it really as simple as running PerfMon simultaneous with the NV overlay? Or is there a better software solution that could give me a total picture of what is going on with the game settings on the system I have to help me get the most out of the game?



Because the guessing I'm doing now is frustrating.













(FWIW - the current supply situation isn't a problem; I'm not ready to make any major hardware changes atm... but I'd like to know what to target when I do)