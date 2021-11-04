Better Youtube experience?

Youtube has become my main source of "TV" these days. I like it better than cable but it seems like they still try their hardest to drive me insane. I pay for youtube premium and generally use it from a Chrome browser in Windows.



Two major things driving me insane:

1. Can I force the quality to minimum 1080p no matter what the connection speed? I have cellular internet, which bumps up and down in speed very frequently. Watching 1080p is fine, but sometimes I may have to wait a few seconds to buffer. I do not want youtube to automatically switch to a lower resolution. Is there some setting for this anywhere? For now I have to manually choose this on each video.



2. Can I tell them to stop recommending things I have already watched? I really don't understand this, at least half of the suggestions on my homepage I have already watched in full and youtube knows this. Why do they think I want to see it again?! Any way to turn off "repeats"? I've tried hitting the "not interested" button many times on these, but youtube is definitely not getting the hint.



I've tried googling these things but I get instructions for things that don't exist, contradictory answers, or no answer at all. It seems like youtube is intentionally trying to confuse everybody!